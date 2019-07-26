Arts Council to host John Potter painting workshop

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting a half-day painting workshop with renowned artist John Potter on Saturday, July 27, at Ophir Elementary School in Big Sky. The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Potter spent a portion of his upbringing on the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin, where he grew up with an abiding love for the natural world in the forests of the Great Northwoods. Drawn to the arts since childhood, he went on to graduate from Utah State University, earning degrees in painting and illustration.

He then spent 20 years as an award-winning illustrator before committing his attention to painting full time in 2002. While Potter has participated in shows and exhibitions throughout the U.S. and abroad, with his works hanging in private collections across the country and around the world, he maintains his home and studio in Red Lodge, Montana.

A solid and traditional education in the key elements of painting—value, color, edges and drawing—coupled with extensive training in composition as a professional illustrator, have given John’s work a signature style that is quickly gaining him recognition among peers and collectors alike. His “Quick Draw” pieces are consistently the highest seller at the Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, Wyoming, and he’s a capable and fun instructor.

Big Sky artists and art-lovers who know John won’t want to miss this rare opportunity. The class fee is $50 per person, which includes all supplies and lunch.

For more information or register please visit bigskyarts.org or call (406) 995-2742.