Arts Council to host Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Big Sky’s Town Center Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, for a performance of “Merry Wives of Windsor.”

Duels, deceit and attempted seduction alight in this comedy featuring the beloved Sir John Falstaff, which attendees will watch in glee as he tries to fool two clever women and, instead, has the tables turned on him. “Merry Wives of Windsor” will be directed by guest director Marti Lyons and will provide a night of pure merriment for the audience.

As one of the region’s most anticipated summer events, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks brings professional productions, at no cost to the public, to communities throughout Montana, northern Wyoming, eastern Idaho, western North Dakota and eastern Washington. Remarkably self-reliant, the company features 10 professional actors, selected by national audition, who tour without any technical assistance in their pursuit to bring live theater to various communities, primarily those in rural areas. This summer, 66 percent of the communities reached by the troupe have populations of 5,000 or fewer.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ inaugural season took shape in 1973, and since that fateful opening performance has performed over 2,250 times for nearly 750,000 people, cementing itself as a mainstay of Montana culture. The company’s contribution to the cultural fabric of Montana and its unique ability to serve the most remote rural areas of the region has been chronicled by Montana PBS, NBC Nightly News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times along with many others.

In 1991, after nearly two decades, the company was fully recognized for their contributions and was named the recipient of the Montana Governor’s Award for the Arts, the highest honor that can be bestowed on an arts organization in Montana.

All performances of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks are free and this performance is made possible through a collaboration between the Arts Council of Big Sky and the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board.

Audiences are encouraged to show up prior to the scheduled curtain time with chairs, blankets, a picnic supper and friends and family to enjoy the evening.

Visit www.bigskyarts.org for more information on this event and the Arts Council of Big Sky.