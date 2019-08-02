Connect with us

Aspen Leaf Drive closed, detour

The portion of Aspen Leaf Drive that bends around the Big Sky Events Arena will be closed to through traffic until the end of September in order to accommodate infrastructural installations per the Town Center Master Plan. The closure will also allow the construction of Huntley Drive, a new road to connect Town Center Avenue and Aspen Leaf Drive, according to Derek Christensen of TD&H Engineering. Christensen said they plan to install a pedestrian path to allow ease of access to trails across the West Fork of the Gallatin River, but suggests the pictured detour for cars seeking access to the Uplands and Hummocks trailheads.  

