Auction for the Arts: Donor matching donations for Arts Council community space

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky has an exciting fundraising opportunity in connection with the upcoming Auction for the Arts on March 30 at Moonlight Lodge. An anonymous donor is matching gifts made in support of the Arts Council’s classroom space in the future community center facility in Big Sky Town Center. For every dollar contributed, the donor will match it, up to $100,000. ACBS will kick off this fundraising opportunity during the “paddle raise” portion of the art auction.

For several years, ACBS has had a vision of securing a building that will include flexible spaces for exhibitions and classroom space while serving as a place for the community to gather for art-related activities. The future community center building, spearheaded by the Big Sky Community Organization, will accomplish just that.

“We’re fortunate to be part of the BSCO’s proposed community center, which will include office space for our staff and classroom space where the Arts Council can host children’s art activities, adult art workshops and other art events,” said ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “We’re already making lists of how to equip the art classroom in the community center. An art classroom requires things like sealed flooring, special sinks, display space, direct lighting options, drying racks, ventilation to remove fumes and lots of storage.”

ACBS board member Linda Goldinger, who chairs both the Auction for the Arts and the Arts Council’s adult workshop series, is aware of the advantages a dedicated art classroom will provide.

“Though ground has not yet broken on the new community center, we’re already planning for the future to make sure we create a facility that will best serve Big Sky,” Goldinger said. “We’re earmarking the funds from this year’s paddle raise at the art auction for this purpose, [and] hope the community will take advantage of the opportunity to give.”

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in whatever way they can to support arts and culture in our community, because gifts of every amount make a difference,” said Goldinger.

The seventh annual Auction for the Arts includes a quick finish of well-known Western and contemporary artists, live and silent auctions, a jazz trio, heavy hors d’ouevres and a “Montana-sized” gala. Tickets are available online at bigskyarts.org.

For those not attending the art auction but wish to donate, call the Arts Council office at (406) 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.