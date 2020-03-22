AUDIO: Gary Rieschel, leading healthcare venture capitalist, on COVID-19 impacts in Big Sky, around the globe

EBS STAFF

Check out this recording of an interview Explore Big Sky landed with Gary Rieschel, a leading healthcare industry venture capitalist with a storied career in supporting and seeding some of the globe’s most-prominent private sector players. Rieschel broke down the latest on COVID-19, how it will affect area businesses, the development of vaccines and the reception of the virus and care in China.

According to his bio featured on Qiming Venture Partners’ wesbite:

“Mr. Gary Rieschel is a Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners and a member of the Investment Committee.

Gary has over 35 years of successful operating and investing experience as a senior executive, entrepreneur, investor, and global business strategist. Gary has held executive positions at Intel, Sequent Computer, Cisco Systems, and Softbank Corporation.

Over the last 20 years as a venture capitalist, Gary led investments in 13 companies in the U.S. and China, which grew to over $1B in market capitalization. Gary aided in the creation of the venture capital industry in China through sponsoring and founding several of China’s leading VC firms including Softbank China Ventures, SAIF Partners (2001), Ceyuan Ventures (2004), and Qiming Venture Partners (2006). Gary is a Founding Managing Partner of Qiming, one of China’s most preeminent VC firms with over $4 billion under management.

After working in China for 12 years, Gary returned to the U.S. in 2016 and launched Qiming’s first fund which exclusively investing in cutting edge healthcare sector. The fund now has over $300 million under management. Gary represents Qiming Venture Partners on the board of Lanzatech, a leading environmental biotech company.

Gary is well regarded as a mentor to entrepreneurs, founders, and other venture capitalists. Gary is on the board of many preeminent environmental organizations including The Nature Conservancy (Montana), PERC (Free Market Environmentalism), the Climate Leadership Council. Gary helped introduce the Rocky Mountain Institute into China. Gary also serves on the board of the U.S. Olympic Foundation and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Gary attended Reed College (Biology) where he is a long-time Trustee, and Harvard Business School. Gary now lives in Seattle, WA.”