Science writer David Quammen (front right) is the guest lecturer at a screening of the sci-fi cult classic “The Adventures Buckaroo Bonzai Across the 8th Dimension” at the Ellen Theatre on March 27. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

EBS STAFF

On Tuesday, March 27, science writer David Quammen will be the featured guest of Bozeman Film Society’s celebration of a “National Evening of Science on Screen,” a nationwide event that pairs a film with an insightful presentation by a notable figure from the world of science, technology, or medicine.

Quammen’s nieces, Lily and Mae Madison, will join him for a screening of “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” at 7 p.m. at the Ellen Theatre.

After the film, Quammen will lead a discussion entitled “Seriosity and Beyond,” a family-friendly exploration of Planet Ten, the 8th Dimension, Buckaroo Banzai, and the “Electrode Watermelon,” where Quammen and his “generation z” nieces ask the question: Is silly sci-ence fiction any sillier or less wonderful than serious science fiction?

In W.D. Richter’s 1984 sci-fi cult classic, neurosurgeon, particle physicist, and rock ‘n’ roll-er, Buckaroo Banzai, is called upon to save the world from a hostile extraterrestrial invasion. Combining humor, imagination, and a notable cast that includes Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin, Christopher Lloyd, and Jeff Goldblum, this film parodies both classic and contemporary sci-fi films.

Bozeman resident and life-long Buckaroo Banzai devotee, Quammen is an internationally acclaimed science journalist and author whose fifteen books include “The Song of the Do-do,” “The Reluctant Mr. Darwin,” and “Spillover.” He is a three-time recipient of the Na-tional Magazine Award and writes regularly for National Geographic Magazine.

Mae and Lily Madison, Quammen’s 12 and 10 year old nieces, are Montana natives who love to ski, dance, swim, watch movies and spend time with their “Uncle Quammie.” Their youthful perspectives will add a unique element to the evening.

For tickets visit theellentheatre.com, the Ellen Theatre box office or call (406) 585-5885. Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for more information.