Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range, south of Big Sky. The burial occurred beneath the north couloir Saturday, Oct. 7. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER

EBS STAFF

An avalanche on Imp Peak south of Big Sky on Saturday resulted in a skier fatality. According to a statement released on Facebook this morning by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center:

“With an unbelievably heavy heart, we are sad to report there was avalanche fatality on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range on Saturday. Two skiers were approaching the north couloir when they triggered the avalanche. Both were caught, one fully buried and one partial. The fully buried skier was recovered from the scene by Gallatin County Search and Rescue yesterday.

“Alex and Doug went into the site yesterday and will be posting more details in the coming days.”

GNFAC avalanche forecasters Alex Marienthal and Doug Chabot are conducting the investigation.

EBS will update this story as more information becomes available.