Babick commits to play defensive back for Wheaton College football

By Doug Hare EBS SPORTS EDITOR

On March 26, Lone Peak High School senior Kegan Babick signed a letter of commitment to play strong safety for the Wheaton College football program. This year, Babick was a standout running back and defensive back for the Big Horns.

Babick said that the Christian liberal arts school in Illinois has always been at the top of his list of colleges he wanted to attend. His mom went there, his uncle wrestled there, and his friend will be team captain next year. “When I visited [Wheaton], I knew that it was the place for me.”

Babick transferred to LPHS this year from southern California. “It was great to have him, if only for one year,” said Adam Farr, head coach for the Big Horns football team. “When I found out we were getting a 205 lb. fast, super-strong addition to the team, it was a good day.”

“I’m happy that he ended up choosing a Christian school. I just know that he will find men and mentors there that will enlarge his worldview,” said Kim Babick, Kegan’s mother. “People don’t realize how international Wheaton [College] is. There are students and teachers from almost every country in the world.”

“Wheaton is getting a good one, and we were lucky to have him, too,” said LPHS Principal Alex Ide. “He brings a lot of character to the field and he knows how to compete.”

Athletic Director John Hannahs also complimented Babick’s character and athletic prowess: “It’s always great to have one of our athletes go on to play at the next level. And I think Kegan has all the tools to succeed in college athletics as well.”

Babick intends to major in the Applied Health Science program and he will also receive a scholarship for participating in the ROTC program. After graduation, the talented footballer says he is considering joining the military.

The senior said he has already received a detailed workout regimen specifically geared towards his position. Babick will report for preseason training in early August.