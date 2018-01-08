On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Baroque Music Montana performs a free tribute concert at the Big Sky Chapel featuring compositions by Telemann and Leclair. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., the Arts Council of Big Sky presents a free baroque concert at the Big Sky Chapel. The evening features Baroque Music Montana performing a tribute performance to composers Georg Philipp Telemann and Jean-Marie Leclair, two well-known Baroque personalities of the 18th century.

Superstars of the Baroque era, composers Telemann and Leclair were infamous for their synthesis of style, pulling together the corners of the continent through diverse musical works. Baroque violins, bassoon, and lute take flight with this cocktail of cosmopolitan compositions. Additional pieces by Guignon and Guillemain round out this program of sonatas and quartets.

Baroque Music Montana features musicians Davina Clarke from London, and Bozeman Symphony Concertmaster Carrie Krause on baroque violins; Portland, Oregon’s Nate Helgeson on baroque bassoon; and John Lenti playing theorbo and lute.

The Big Sky Chapel is located at 510 Little Coyote Road. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. This concert is underwritten by the Schwer-Toepffer Memorial Fund of the ACBS.

Baroque Music Montana presents concerts of early instruments and repertoire performed by an international cast of musicians.

Call (406) 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org for more information.