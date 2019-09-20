Beehive Basin Fall Hike

SPONSORED CONTENT



We recently took a nice fall walk to the rock overlook in Beehive Basin. We were testing out the hyperlapse and stabilization features of the new GoPro 7 Black, in addition to our Tom Cruise impressions.

30 Beehive Basin – $2,900,000

30 BEEHIVE BASIN RD.

BIG SKY MOUNTAIN

BEDROOMS: 5 BATHS: 6

SQ FT: 6,203 ACRES: 20

Spacious home with commanding views in a beautiful mountain setting.

Live comfortably in a beautiful mountain setting within a couple miles of Big Sky Resort. This well-crafted home has all the elements for fun including a bar, dry sauna, rec room, and theater room along with an open kitchen, dining and great room for hosting friends and family. Sitting on 20 acres, it has commanding views of Lone Peak and Pioneer Mountain along with great proximity to Beehive Basin Trailhead, making it easy to appreciate the mountain lifestyle. No covenants on property. Seller to include Moonlight Basin* National Membership deposit upon closing ($75K value).