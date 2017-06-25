By Kathy House

Big Sky Library Director

School will soon be out for the summer, but don’t forget the library stays open and the doors for reading are wide open! The Big Sky Community Library will once again offer summer reading programs, and this year’s K-fourth grade theme is “Build a Better World!”

Every Tuesday from June 20 to July 25, a special program will be offered at 4 p.m. This summer’s schedule includes a magic show, a program titled Recycling with Rob, and a visit from Montana Raptor Conservation Center, among others.

For Build It!, the summer’s first program on June 25, students will design, create and assemble contraptions of their choice using a variety of building materials: K’nex, Legos, Magna Tiles, Tinkertoys, Lincoln Logs, etc. On June 27, magician Walt Woolbaugh will be here to perform his magic.

The library’s ever-popular story time, designed for toddlers to pre-K, will continue every Monday at 10:30 a.m. with a weekly theme. West Yellowstone’s Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center will visit on Monday, June 19, with something new and exciting to share.

From preschoolers to adults, this summer’s library programs offer something for everyone! All programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library and are free and open to the public.

We’re all set for a great summer at the library; we hope you’ll join us!

Stop by the library to see the new releases. A few of them include: