By Amy Hunter Assistant Community Librarian

Do you know what you’ll be reading this summer? While looking through the shelves of the library, I’ve decided that this will be the “summer of classics” for me. I was not an English major in college and haven’t read many of the classics, yet.

If you’re trying to figure out what your next read should be, check out goodreads.com. Goodreads is driven by its users—as users read books, they rate them and can leave comments. You can connect to your friends on Goodreads to get recommendations, or you can just search to see what book recommendations the website has developed for you based on other users with similar tastes. It’s a great way to find new book ideas.

Once you find a few books that look interesting to you, visit the Big Sky Community Library card catalog to see if we have them. Go to bigskylibrary.org and click on “library catalog,” the second box from the top on the left. Once there, select Ophir School and Big Sky Community Library and click “catalog” on the top of the screen.

If you’re interested in a book we don’t currently carry, please send us your recommendations for titles, authors, series and/or genres and we will see what we can do. Email us at librarian@bssd72.org. We look forward to seeing you this summer as you find the books you want for your “summer of reading!”