By Amy Hunter Assistant Community Librarian

Have children ever asked you a question you didn’t know the answer to? (We won’t tell, we promise!) With the advent of Google, it’s much easier to find information quickly. We would like to offer an alternative: Let the library help you and the children in your life learn more about the questions they have and the subjects they are interested in with nonfiction books.

We have nonfiction books for all ages on almost any subject. When you walk into the library, the younger readers’ nonfiction books are on the left side with orange stickers on the spines, followed by the middle readers’ nonfiction section. Adult nonfiction is to the side by the computers, audio books and movies.