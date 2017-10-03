PFL

The Livingston, Montana, technology company PFL presents its second annual “Big Sky: Big Ideas Customer Engagement Summit” on Oct. 5 at The Commons located at 1794 E. Baxter Lane in Bozeman.

The summit is a public half-day event designed for companies looking to achieve the next frontier of customer engagement which comes with the awareness that entrepreneurs, marketers and technologists are becoming stewards of the customer journey, not its architects.

With the added insight of local and national figures in business and technology who are reimagining customer engagement, the summit attempts to answer how marketing, sales and business technologies can overcome new challenges while taking advantage of new opportunities.

Speakers at this year’s summit include keynote Peter Coffee, vice president of Salesforce, and Terminus co-founder Sangram Vajre, alongside PFL founder Andrew Field. Additional speakers include Full Circle Insights CEO Bonnie Crater, author Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Tawheed Kader, global vice president of strategy at Marketo and founder of ToutApp, Global Marketing Operations Manager Todd McMurtrey and Devin Holmes, founder of Big Sky Code Academy.

These speakers will lead a discussion on the future of business and the power of technology to build a better world.

“We live in this crazy digital, mobile, social world, and have infinite channels,” said PFL founder and CEO Andrew Field. “You can’t blast your way through it. We know mass-market is dead, or dying, and as marketers we need to find innovative ways to create customer engagement. PFL … look[s] forward to connecting with other disruptors who recognize the power of this change.”

A Montana born-and-raised company, PFL believes there’s no place like the Mountain West to explore new ways of thinking.

“We decided the Livingston/Bozeman area was the perfect place to bring together the best minds in business and technology to create a brighter future for ourselves, our customers and our broader community,” says PFL Chief Evangelist Marne Reed.

Visit pfl.com/Big-Sky-Big-Ideas-Summit.html for more information.