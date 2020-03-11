Arts & Entertainment
Big Sky Bites: Lazy Chicken Pot Pie
By Mira Brody EBS ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR
Wintertime cooking is a veritable catch-22—while the cold weather intensifies your cravings for something warm and hearty, the motivation, nay necessity, to maximize your time outside before the sun sets leaves you with little time or energy to shop, prep and cook a meal. Enter the Lazy Chicken Pot Pie, a piping-hot dish combining a choice selection of my favorite comfort foods, baked into soul-nurturing goodness: creamy soup, rotisserie chicken, buttery Pillsbury dough and, of course, a bounty of cheese. The dish can be prepped in about 10 minutes, and in advance if needed, aka it’ll be waiting in earnest for your forks and knives once you return from your hike, ski or long day at work.
Oven temp: 375 F
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 10 ounce can of condensed cream of chicken soup
- 10 ounce can of condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 small bag of vegetables, frozen
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 can crescent rolls
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 F and spray an 8-by-11 inch glass pan with nonstick spray
- In a large stove pot, combine condensed soups with two cans full of water and set burner to medium
- Add the bag of frozen vegetables, salt and pepper and stir until combined
- Turn the heat up a touch until the filling mixture bubbles
- Shred the entire rotisserie chicken and add to the pot
- Stir to combine and remove from heat
- Pour the pie filling into the pan and sprinkle the top with liberal dose of shredded cheese, chef’s preference
- Unroll the can of crescent rolls without breaking them apart, keeping the dough in one long sheet
- Gently lay it across the top of the pan and stretch to fit, tucking the excess down into the sides of the pan
- Place the pie into the oven, placing a cookie pan on a rack underneath to catch drips
- Cook for 15-20 minutes, until the crust is golden brown
- Enjoy
Tips:
- The crescent roll version makes for a softer crust. If you prefer a crispier crust, you can try a can of biscuits or pre-made pie dough instead.
- Another set of ingredients to bring into the mix is varied vegetables. Try: mushrooms, bell pepper, zucchini, spinach or potatoes.
- This is the perfect recipe to keep handy for post-Thanksgiving leftovers—substitute chicken for 3-4 cups of leftover turkey for a turkey pot pie.