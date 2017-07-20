Up to 30 breweries will be pouring their finest beers during Big Sky Resort’s 14th annual brew fest. PHOTOS COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT

Montanans are crafty.

That’s why Big Sky Resort is pleased to highlight dozens of the best craft beers this beautiful state has to offer at the 14th annual Big Sky Brewfest on Saturday, July 22, at Big Sky Resort.

Attendees are invited to sample beers from up to 30 breweries from across Montana and the nation while enjoying live music by the Dusty Pockets, a bluegrass and country band out of Bozeman, and Erin and the Project out of neighboring Park County.

Breweries from Missoula, Billings, Boston and even Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue, New York, will be represented at the festival.

“Montana has some of the finest craft beers in the country,” said Big Sky Resort Public Relations Manager Chelsi Moy. “It’s an honor to host so many great breweries at the resort.”

Kids can enjoy the free children’s activities and a number of additional activities at the resort like the bungee jump trampoline, the climbing wall, mini golf, disc golf and more. Resort restaurants will offer off-menu specials and the retail stores will hold sidewalk sales.

Brewfest attendees will vote for their favorite beer and the winning brewery will receive a custom-designed award produced by Montana Metal Art.

There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon in the sun. Join the hundreds of others who turn out each year for the event. Tasting is from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visit bigskyresort.com/brewfest for tickets and more information. Discounted lodging is available by calling central reservations at (800) 548-4486.