Montana
Big Sky Chamber hosting “Eggs & Issues” discussion
BIG SKY – On Nov. 6 the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host a discussion, taking place at The Wilson Hotel, regarding the upcoming plans and ideas of the Big Sky Resort Area District.
The forum will begin at 8:30am and conclude at 10:30am and is one of two that take place during the year. As attendees indulge in a complimentary breakfast, the Big Sky Resort Area District will provide an overview of their hopes for the community as well the steps they intend to take in order to achieve said hopes.
