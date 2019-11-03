Connect with us

Montana

Big Sky Chamber hosting “Eggs & Issues” discussion

Published

1 min ago

on

Gallatin County commissioner Don Seifert speaking at last year's eggs and issues. PHOTO BY BAY STEPHENS

BIG SKY – On Nov. 6 the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host a discussion, taking place at The Wilson Hotel, regarding the upcoming plans and ideas of the Big Sky Resort Area District.

The forum will begin at 8:30am and conclude at 10:30am and is one of two that take place during the year. As attendees indulge in a complimentary breakfast, the Big Sky Resort Area District will provide an overview of their hopes for the community as well the steps they intend to take in order to achieve said hopes.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2019

Filter Events

No Events

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X