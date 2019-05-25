Local
Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Visit Big Sky seek board members
EBS STAFF
The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce as well as Visit Big Sky have two open seats on their boards of directors. Seats will each be available for a three-year term, and interested applicants are instructed to submit a letter of interest and resume to the respective nominating committees at Candace@bigskychamber.com. The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce’s seats will be filled by a vote from Chamber members at the 22nd Annual Black Diamond Awards Dinner.
