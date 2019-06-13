Big Sky Community goes ALL IN

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

Following the donations of 62 community members to the month-old Big Sky Community Organization ALL IN BIG SKY fundraising campaign, the $50,000 matching grant from the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation has been met. The grant, as well as donated funds, will be put toward Big Sky’s first and only community center. Since the launch of the campaign, the most ambitious fundraising goal ever set by the Big Sky community, it has raised over $190,000.

Visit bscomt.org/communitycenter to learn more about the community center or the ALL IN BIG SKY campaign.