Big Sky Country Brew: End of the Saison

Beehive Basin Brewery

EBS STAFF

The saison, French for “season,” doesn’t matter much when drinking an End of the Saison pint from Big Sky’s Beehive Basin Brewery, located just south of Lone Mountain Trail. According to co-owner and co-brewmaster Andy Liedberg that’s because the beer in question, with light, earthy and pear tasting notes and a modest 5.6 percent ABV, pairs well with food and all four seasons due to its refreshing, malty nature. Made with Saaz hops, a Noble hop variety with an “earthy spiciness to it,” says Liedberg, this saison is a must-try for the local beer connoisseur. But don’t think you can dilly-dally before getting a glass—Beehive Basin Brewery brews just one tank a year with a specialty blended Belgian and Saison yeast strain. And believe us, those that have tasted it will be back for more while supplies last.