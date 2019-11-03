Big Sky Country Brew: Sheepeater Bock

Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse owner and brewmaster Steve Nordahl knows a thing or two about brewing beer. His interest, innocently, began in high school.

That’s right, high school, as Nordahl by a twist of fate spent the years of 1984-86 studying in Belgium where the legal age of alcohol consumption is 16 and drinking world-class beers is a cultural cornerstone. He’d go on to be among the first 13 participants of University of California, Davis’ first-ever Master Brewing Program.

The Sheepeater Bock, with formidable 7.5 percent ABV, is a delicious beer to pair with the fall and winter seasons. With little bitterness, and “meant to be a smooth drinking, elevated alcohol, amber lager,” the beer gets its namesake from the Shoshone Tribe’s legendary band of the Mountain Sheepeaters, boasting caramel, sweet notes and a “clean lager characteristic.”