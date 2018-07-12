By Matthew Hodgson EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – On July 10, Jonathan Distad will open a space in Big Sky’s Westfork Meadows to serve remote-workers and start-up entrepreneurs in need of an office location.

Distad moved to Big Sky from Minneapolis with his family in the spring, and began operating a technology business called Zinovo in Bozeman. He acquired a Bozeman co-work space in January, before moving to Montana, renamed it Big Sky CoWork and began looking into opening a space here.

“The purpose is fairly similar to what we have down in Bozeman and it’s really to serve the remote-worker entrepreneur who needs to get an office space in Big Sky,” Distad said. “Office space is tight in Bozeman, and it’s even tighter up in Big Sky.”

When Distad arrived in Big Sky, he soon began connecting with locals that were also interested in sharing a work space.

Natalie Osborne, a web developer and Big Sky resident, had also envisioned a freelance professional workspace called CoWORK Big Sky, and formed a nonprofit earlier this year.

Osborne, who had been pulled away from pursuing the idea by other commitments, connected Distad with other individuals that had expressed interest in a shared workspace.

“I’m super grateful that he’s here, somebody had to do it,” Osborne said, adding that she plans to be a member of Big Sky CoWork once it opens.

Distad hopes, in addition to providing the physical space, he will also provide networking opportunities for remote workers and start-up entrepreneurs in the area. Members will be able to purchase full time, part time, or single day passes.

“One of the things that the co-work space sets up besides the physical office space is the connection of like-minded entrepreneurs and business individuals who might not have the opportunity to connect with these other similar individuals,” Distad said. “We do a lot of cross-pollination of people and talent.”

The Rialto in Bozeman will be hosting a Salesforce conference July 19-20. This event is meant to give new and established businesses unique ideas, networking opportunities, and exposure to a wide range of products and business case studies.

As Big Sky CoWork prepares to open its doors on July 10, Distad is excited to see the people and businesses that emerge to utilize and benefit from the space. He hopes to open new locations in other Montana cities, where these spaces would be most useful for clients.

“A lot of people in and around Big Sky said it would be great to have a spot to do what the co-working space does, which is providing a space to work,” Distad said. “I’ve had some interest from people in Great Falls and Missoula, and the Flathead Valley.

“We’re going to grow where we have customers,” he added.

Visit bigskycowork.com for more information.