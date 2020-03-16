Big Sky Fire Department COVID-19 press release

BIG SKY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Big Sky Fire Department wants to reassure the community that we are still operating at full capacity and responding to emergencies normally. However, we will be suspending any public outreach, inspections and station visits for the time being in order to limit our staff’s public exposure. Also, if you call 911, our dispatch center may ask a few more screening questions prior to dispatching us to be sure we are taking the proper precautions prior to making contact with someone.

We ask that you please only follow reputable information sources in regard to the panic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Gallatin County City Public Health Department, and Madison County Public Health Department are all verified reputable sources for information. Please do not hesitate to contact one of these organizations if you have questions. Gallatin County City Public Health has a 24-hour information phone line set up to assist citizens as well that can be reached at (406) 582-3100. Also, please feel free to contact our offices at (405) 995-2100 with questions and we will do our best to assist or get you in contact with the right individual or organization that can.

Thank you so much for everyone’s resiliency during this trying time and we are working hard to continue to provide the highest level of service to the community.

Respectfully,

Greg Megaard, Interim Fire Chief