Big Sky Futbol Club hosts first home games ﻿

By Nehalem Manka EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Big Sky Futbol Club’s inaugural spring season is underway, and many of the teams are off to a strong start. The traveling teams played their first games on Saturday, April 27. The U10 boys and girls travelled to Bozeman to play small-sided 4v4 games, while the U12 girls team went to Great Falls, and the U14 coed team played two games in windy conditions in Livingston.

“I liked what I saw in our first games. Our team has a lot of athleticism and grit,” said Doug Hare, coach of the U14 squad. “Once our team starts to gel, we are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

On May 4, the U10 girls played in Helena while the U10 boys headed up to Great Falls. The U14 coed team had the weekend off because the eighth graders on the team were travelling to Washington, D.C. for a class trip.

That Saturday also marked the first time the Big Sky FC has hosted MYSA Academy home games on the fields in Big Sky Community Park. Opposing coaches were impressed with the good field conditions. U12 girls teams from the Bozeman Blitzz, Gallatin Valley Elite, and Helena Academy all squared off during a fun day of soccer.

The U12 girls Big Sky FC team showcased their talent in their first match against the Bozeman Blitzz, and many of the players from the new rivals knew players from the opposing team from previous seasons. Big Sky’s organization was evident as they used precision passing to control play and swing the ball across the field to switch the point of attack.

Their aggressive style of play created many scoring opportunities; Harper Morris, Cate Leydig, and Stella Haas each scored goals in the first twenty minutes. Harper Morris’s sharpshooting added two more goals for a hat trick, and Hana Middlestadt found the net late for the final 6-0 score. Poppy Towle and Harper Morris demonstrated their defensive abilities in front of the net, recording a shutout during 60 minutes of play.

In the final game of the day, Big Sky FC took on the Gallatin Valley Elite. The teams were evenly matched and traded possession throughout the first half of the game. Lily Turner scored for Big Sky to even the score 1-1 at half. Jayden Jacobsen started the second half with a quick goal, scoring in the first two minutes. After 20 minutes, the teams were tied again at 3-3. Harper Morris converted on a penalty kick, followed by Lily Turner scoring her second goal of the match to lead Big Sky FC to a 5-3 victory.

“I was very pleased with their style of play and how they defended as a unit.” said Kim Dickerson, Big Sky FC director and coach of the U12 girls team.