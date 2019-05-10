Big Sky PBR 2019 to bring the music﻿

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – The six-time-award winning Big Sky PBR is known best for heart-stopping, action-packed bull riding of the highest caliber, with 40 of the world’s toughest cowboys from the Touring Pro Division going head-to-head with the world’s meanest bulls right in the humble Big Sky Events Arena.

But since its genesis in 2011, event goers have come to also anticipate a world-class lineup of music to complement the electricity found in the Big Sky Events Arena, and this year’s shows will not disappoint.

Kicking off the lineup on July 25, Hayes Carll, the Grammy-nominated, Americana roots singer-songwriter hailing from Texas, will play on Center Stage in Big Sky Town Center Park in a collaborative effort between the Arts Council of Big Sky’s Music in the Mountains and Big Sky PBR. Known for a wry, plain-spoken style and a knack for deceptively getting to the meat of various political issues, Carll’s music is sure to rock the Big Sky crowd.

The Jamie McLean Band, quickly becoming a mainstay of Big Sky’s music scene, will then take the SAV stage, delivering an eclectic mix of New Orleans soul, Delta blues and Americana roots, with a touch of New York City swagger. Frontman Jamie McLean and his band have played venues the likes of Madison Square Garden in New York City and events like Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival, and will bring the same talents that earned such prestigious performances to a Big Sky audience on July 26.

To close out the epic lineup, the all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, endorsed by AC/DC frontman Angus Young for their zeal and mechanical precision, will bring an unparalleled energy to the SAV stage on July 27.

For more information on times, pricing and the artists, visit bigskypbr.com.