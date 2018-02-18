The Seattle-based female quartet Thunderpussy closes out four nights of live music during “Big Sky Biggest Week,” taking the stage following the PBR bull riding event on July 28. PHOTO COURTESY OF THUNDERPUSSY

Four nights of exciting music to rock Big Sky

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is excited to announce an incredible musical lineup for this year’s Big Sky PBR festivities. Four nights of live music will keep the town rocking during “Big Sky’s Biggest Week,” July 25-28.

The Dirty Shame, hailing from Bozeman, kick off the week’s festivities on Wednesday, July 25, with a performance at the community street dance in Town Center. This outlaw country quintet displays all the ruggedness and questionable morality of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. The Dirty Shame formed in 2006 with the goal of bringing outlaw country back to Montana the way it was meant to be.

Sponsored by Outlaw Partners, the Thursday night Music in the Mountains in Town Center Park will feature the sounds of Shovels & Rope, the popular American folk duo from South Carolina. This free outdoor concert will be sure to get the crowd dancing and stomping their feet.

The first night of PBR bull riding will be followed by a post-event concert performed by The Steel Woods, a hybrid musical force—part American roots including country folk and rock but weaving in the sounds of bluegrass, R&B, blues, soul and heavy metal. “The materials which America is built on,” says co-founder Wes Bayliss.

The week of music concludes with a post-bull riding concert on Saturday, July 28 by Seattle-based female rock and roll quartet, Thunderpussy. Known for earth-shattering performances, heart-stopping performance art, and a propensity to literally writhe through a crowd, this band is bold, brilliant, brazen, and beautiful.

Tickets for Big Sky PBR go on sale March 1 at bigskypbr.com.