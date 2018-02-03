Tickets available March 1

By Blythe Beaubien EBS Staff

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is pleased to announce that tickets for the 2018 Big Sky PBR event will go on sale March 1 at 9 a.m. mountain time. Fans of the Big Sky PBR should mark their calendars—this event will sell out quickly.

The on-sale date has been moved up from June 1 in an effort to allow out-of-town attendees more time to make travel arrangements, and to give Big Sky locals more advanced notice to purchase tickets.

“Each year the event draws more attention and the demand for tickets is increasing—last year the event sold out in 24 hours,” said Eric Ladd, CEO of Outlaw Partners, the company that produces the Big Sky PBR and publishes EBS. “The earlier on-sale date allows for more advanced planning for our guests who travel from around the country for this event.”

This year’s bull riding events will take place on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28. There is no ticket cost for children under 2 years old. Skyboxes that can hold 25 people are also available—call Outlaw Partners at (406) 995-2055 for pricing and more information.

Deemed “Big Sky’s Biggest Week,” the PBR events will kick off with a community dance in Big Sky Town Center on Wednesday, July 25. The third annual Big Sky Art Auction will take place in the PBR Arena tent on Thursday, July 26.

In 2017, the professional bull riders voted the Big Sky PBR “Event of the Year” for the fifth year in a row. Members from the Outlaw Partners team attended the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas to accept the award.

Visit bigskypbr.com for more information about the event. There are multiple levels of sponsorship opportunities still available for the 2018 Big Sky PBR. For sponsorship information, contact ersin@theoutlawpartners.com.