BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is excited to announce an additional night of bull riding for the Big Sky PBR on Thursday, July 26. Tickets will go on sale March 22 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online only at bigskypbr.com.

“Our Friday and Saturday night events sold out in eight minutes,” said Outlaw Partners CEO Eric Ladd, who is also publisher of EBS. “It’s clear there is a strong demand for this event so we rallied quickly with PBR to offer a third night.”

The ticket options for Thursday, July 26, include general admission for $50 and VIP tickets for $150. In an effort to accommodate more locals who were unable to purchase tickets during the initial sale, the general admission section for this bull riding event will be significantly larger.

When Brandon Bates, the voice of PBR and announcer for every Big Sky event, heard about the sell out, he said, “I have traveled to the world’s largest Western events for the past 20 years. I’ve covered events with 80,000 fans in Brazil; packed Olympic arena in Sydney, Australia, and have been fortunate enough to announce the PBR finals for 15 consecutive years.”

Bates continued, “Nothing rivals the energy of the Big Sky PBR. You have to see it for yourself—if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket.”

The third night of bull riding will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, concluding just in time for fans to walk over to Big Sky Town Center park for the Arts Council of Big Sky’s Music in the Mountains series featuring “Shovels & Rope,” an energetic folk duo from South Carolina. The concert, sponsored by Outlaw Partners, starts at 8:30 p.m.

“It will be a big week in Big Sky,” Ladd said. “We’re excited to bring this festival atmosphere to our great mountain town—and to continue to grow the annual tradition into a multi-day event the community looks forward to all year.”

Visit bigskypbr.com for more information.