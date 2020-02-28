Big Sky PBR returns for 10th year

Tickets on sale March 2

Outlaw Partners, event producers of Big Sky PBR and publisher of this newspaper, is thrilled to announce that we’re upping the ante for this year’s music scene after the bull riding. We’re celebrating 10 Years of Big Sky PBR this year so big bulls, big acts and big sound are heading to Big Sky!

Legendary singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will hit the SAV stage at the PBR Arena on Saturday, July 25 for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of storytelling and music that have made the Houston, Texas native a renowned performer.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, the gritty, honkytonk Texas Country/American Red Dirt band will warm up the stage on Friday, July 24 with their chart-topping hits and iconic country sound.

This summer, July 23-25, Big Sky PBR, seven-time Event of the Year, will stomp into Town Center for three nights of action-packed bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kiddos, live entertainment, an enhanced VIP experience and a new vendor basecamp located at the Plaza at The Wilson Hotel.

Tickets for bull riding include access to the nightly music events and go on sale Monday, March 2 at 9 a.m. MST online only at bigskypbr.com. Limited music-only tickets will also be available online at bigskypbr.com beginning March 2.

So, save the dates, dust off your hats and shine up your boots. We’ll see you there!