Big Sky Resort announces additional workforce housing beds

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

On March 26, Big Sky Resort announced plans to construct additional seasonal workforce housing. The resort plans to add 75 new beds located in Mountain Village with pedestrian access to Big Sky Resort.

Construction is slated to commence in spring 2019, with units opening for the winter 2019-2020 ski season. With this expansion, Big Sky Resort will have produced over 500 affordable accommodations within the Big Sky community.

A press release from the resort said: “For more than 25 years, Big Sky Resort has been committed to accommodating seasonal workers by constructing, acquiring, and expanding housing campuses in the Big Sky community without relying on public funds.”

The new housing project will offer occupant-friendly designs and modern features. Located within the Mountain Lodge campus, workers living in the accomodations next winter will be able to walk to the resort for convenience and not burden transportation infrastructure.

“This is not a one-shot deal,” said Taylor Middleton, Big Sky Resort president and general manager. “It’s just another step in the long-term commitment that Boyne Resorts and Big Sky have made toward creating affordable and convenient housing options.”

“Dorm-style housing like we build gives seasonal workers an affordable and safe place to land,” says Brian Wheeler, Big Sky Resort vice president of real estate development and member of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust. “Providing these temporary housing options better suits the needs of seasonal workers and frees up more beds in the community for others.”