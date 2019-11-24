Big Sky Resort expands grooming fleet

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort is adding four new groomers to their fleet this season. It is estimated that the new machines will increase grooming capacity by about 16 percent.

The new trailblazers are Prinoth Bison S models. The environmentally friendly machines are part of the resorts effort to remain conscious about their environmental impact as the machines meet stringent exhaust emission standards.

The added groomers allow for the addition of another trail as well. Named Lupine, the trail is located on the South Face of Lone Peak and is rated as blue.