Big Sky Resort’s Pray for Snow party benefits Big Sky Youth Empowerment, a nonprofit that exposes local teenagers to the therapeutic and rejuvenating aspects of skiing. Last season there were more than 1,200 participant ski days from BYEP’s programs at the resort. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG SKY YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Chance to win Gold Season Passes and an old Shedhorn chair

BIG SKY RESORT

Big Sky Resort and Big Sky Youth Empowerment are kicking off another winter season by hosting a Pray for Snow party on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rialto Theater in downtown Bozeman.

Pray for Snow party highlights include live music from Paige and the People’s Band, a live raffle with a chance to win two Big Sky Resort Gold Season Passes, snowboards, skis, and a piece of history—a chair from the old Shedhorn double chairlift. Big Sky Resort will also be on site for season pass printing and sales, plus an exclusive buddy pass offer. Raffle tickets for the two Big Sky Resort Gold Season Passes can be purchased in advance at go.byep.org/raffle. All raffle and event admission proceeds directly support BYEP.

Big Sky Youth Empowerment provides opportunities for at-risk teenagers from Gallatin County to experience success with the goal of becoming contributing members of the community through outdoor adventure and group mentorship. The organization has a program where youth are grouped with peers, mentors, and program managers for weekend adventures and weekday workshops. These adventures are designed to build confidence as teens and their mentors explore Montana’s outdoors.

Now in their 19th year of partnership, Big Sky Resort is proud to host BYEP at the resort each winter, as part of a larger commitment to ensuring that teenagers in the local community benefit from the same therapeutic and rejuvenating aspects of skiing that we all enjoy.

“Skiing is important to me because it’s a place where I finally get to just chill,” said Travis, a BYEP participant. “The world stops being so hard for a while.”

“I get to see myself grow,” said another program participant, Rebekah. “I don’t feel afraid to try new things and put myself out there.”

Skiing at Big Sky is a highlight of BYEP’s winter programming. Last year alone, there were more than 1,200 participant ski days from BYEP’s programs at Big Sky Resort.

“We absolutely could not have a winter program without the continued support of Big Sky Resort,” said McKenzie Ball, business development and events manager at BYEP.

Visit bigskyresort.com/prayforsnow for more information.