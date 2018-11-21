Thanks to early snowfall this year, 750 acres of terrain will be accessible at Big Sky Resort on opening day. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT

On Opening Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, skiers and riders will have access to 750 acres of terrain accessed by Swift Current, Explorer, Powder Seeker, and Challenger lifts, plus four surface lifts. Early season snowfall has delivered more than 70 inches of snow to Big Sky Resort this fall. The Lone Peak Tram will be open for scenic rides. Two terrain parks will open Thursday: Explorer Park and Swifty 2.0 Park.

Beginning at 9 a.m., skiers and snowboarders will have access to the resort’s following lifts:

· Swift Current

· Explorer

· Powder Seeker

· Challenger

· Lone Peak Tram (scenic rides only)

· Small Fry surface lift

· Beehive Basin surface lift

· Middle Basin surface lift

· Bear Basin surface lift

Mountain operations teams will continue to assess terrain daily.

Visit bigskyresort.com or Big Sky Resort social media platforms for additional terrain announcements.