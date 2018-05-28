EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Royals Minors finished their season strong. In the end-of-season Belgrade Youth Baseball tournament, the Royals Minors squad coasted into the championship game after beating the Mets 10-0, sliding by the Mariners 16-15 in a nail-biter, and winning 12-5 over the Cubs.

In the championship game on May 23, the undefeated Red Wings took home first place by besting the Royals 6-2 in a hard-fought ballgame. “It was quite an accomplishment for the boys to compete at this level for the first time and come in second,” said team parent Dave Pecunies.