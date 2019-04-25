Business
Big Sky “shoulder season” restaurant hours
This is a working list of “shoulder season” restaurant hours in Big Sky–if you have any updates or amendments, please send an email to media@theoutlawpartners.com
320 Guest Ranch – Currently open for lodging only. The restaurant reopens on Friday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Trail rides begin on June 1. Reservations are recommended.
Bucks T-4 – The Lodge is currently open during regular hours. The restaurant reopens Memorial Day weekend.
Choppers – Currently open during regular hours, but closed on Sunday, as well as May 11-June 1.
Compass Café – Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Horn & Cantle Restaurant & Saloon – Reopens May 19.
Michaelangelo’s Risorante Italiano – Reopens June 13.
Rainbow Ranch Lodge – The restaurant is currently open Friday through Sunday but hours will change on May 15.
Andiamo Italian Grille – Open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch; 4-10 p.m. for dinner
By Word of Mouth – Currently open Monday through Friday, with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Big Sky Resort restaurants: Cabin Bar & Grill, Carabiner Lounge, Chet’s, Everett’s 8,800, Headwaters Grille, Lone Peak Café and Mountain Mall Mocha – Reopen early June. Check websites or call the resort for individual listings.
Corral Steakhouse & Motel – Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Gallatin Riverhouse Grill – Open from 3-10 p.m.
Hungry Moose Market & Deli at Big Sky Resort – Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hungry Moose Market & Deli at Town Center – Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse – Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine – Open from 5:30 p.m. to close.
Milkie’s Pizza & Pub – Open from 4 p.m. to close.
Olive B’s Big Sky Bistro – Reopens on June 3.
Ousel & Spur Pizza Company – Reopens at 5 p.m. on May 1.
Roxy’s Market – Open daily from7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
South 9th Bistro – Open Tuesday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Steele Pressed Juice – Open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Broken Spoke Bar & Casino – Open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store – Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Wrap Shack – Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
