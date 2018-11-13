Donation launches ‘Buck a Sale’ campaign

By Jessianne Castle EBS Contributor

BIG SKY – Tracie Pabst, owner of Big Sky Shuttle, recently announced she will donate $1 from every airport shuttle seat booked during the 2019 winter season to the Gallatin River Task Force. This contribution is a part of Pabst’s personal goal to reduce the amount of traffic in Gallatin Canyon and launches her new campaign, “Buck a Sale for Big Sky.”

“I started my business literally to save lives in Gallatin Canyon,” said Pabst, who founded Big Sky Shuttle 13 years ago as a private employee transportation service. Over the course of five years, she shuttled 170,000 Yellowstone Club employees before developing her business further in order to offer daily airport shuttles in her 32-seat luxury coach and private car and charter services.

She calls the business move her “Save the canyon, ride the coach” program and as an added way of giving back this year, Pabst will donate a portion of her proceeds to the task force. The idea of a cash donation germinated into a larger challenge for Big Sky businesses to participate in the community campaign “Buck a Sale for Big Sky,” where businesses are encouraged to donate a percentage of sales to charity, perhaps seasonally or even annually.

“It’s not that other businesses aren’t donating,” she said. “But this is an organized cash give away. It can actually put money into the nonprofit organizations that need it. Let’s get some cash generated.”

Andrea Saari, the Gallatin River Task Force development director, said she is very excited about the community campaign. “I think this is a really good way for the Big Sky community to engage their nonprofits locally,” she said. “I hope it inspired other businesses in Big Sky to find a nonprofit to partner with and do something similar.”

While Pabst is giving her commitment to the task force, she said there are plenty of nonprofits in Big Sky to choose from and the charity could be changed each season. “Gallatin River Task Force is my charity of choice, but other nonprofits are important too.”

Visit bigskyshuttle.net/airport-shuttle-service to learn more about the Big Sky Shuttle campaign.