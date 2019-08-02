Big Sky Softball League Standings

LPC Golden Goats 11~0

Hillbilly Huckers 9~1

Milkies Big Dog 9~1

Cinema Bear 9~2

WestFork Wildcats 7~4

Cab Lizards 6~4

Yeti Dogs 6~6

Dirty Biz 4~7

The Cave 3~4

Busch Light Boomers 3~7

Yellowstone Club 3~8

The Rubes 2~5

Big Sky Ballers 1~8

Choppers 0~8

Mooseketeers 0~9

Heading into the homestretch of the Big Sky Coed Softball League regular season, only one team remains undefeated: the LPC Golden Goats. The Goats narrowly avoided losing to the Westfork Wildcats in a game that was tied in the seventh inning and could have gone either way. Strong infield play helped them secure a narrow victory.

According to “Queen Jean” Palmer, one of the most memorable games in the last few seasons was played between the Cinema Bear and the powerhouse Huckers. Down 2-7 in the seventh inning, the Cinema Bears rallied back tying the game 7-7, before Tony Lawrence (pictured above) took matters into his own hands and hit a walk-off home run that surprisingly got out of the park before he could get around the bases.