Sports
Big Sky Softball League Standings
LPC Golden Goats 11~0
Hillbilly Huckers 9~1
Milkies Big Dog 9~1
Cinema Bear 9~2
WestFork Wildcats 7~4
Cab Lizards 6~4
Yeti Dogs 6~6
Dirty Biz 4~7
The Cave 3~4
Busch Light Boomers 3~7
Yellowstone Club 3~8
The Rubes 2~5
Big Sky Ballers 1~8
Choppers 0~8
Mooseketeers 0~9
Heading into the homestretch of the Big Sky Coed Softball League regular season, only one team remains undefeated: the LPC Golden Goats. The Goats narrowly avoided losing to the Westfork Wildcats in a game that was tied in the seventh inning and could have gone either way. Strong infield play helped them secure a narrow victory.
According to “Queen Jean” Palmer, one of the most memorable games in the last few seasons was played between the Cinema Bear and the powerhouse Huckers. Down 2-7 in the seventh inning, the Cinema Bears rallied back tying the game 7-7, before Tony Lawrence (pictured above) took matters into his own hands and hit a walk-off home run that surprisingly got out of the park before he could get around the bases.
