Big Sky Softball League Standings

The regular season championship is still up for grabs as the Huckers and the Golden Goats have yet to play each other yet this season. PHOTO BY CORD HALMES

LPC Golden Goats 11~0

Hillbilly Huckers 9~1

Milkies Big Dog 9~1

Cinema Bear 9~2

WestFork Wildcats 7~4

Cab Lizards 6~4

Yeti Dogs 6~6

Dirty Biz 4~7

The Cave 3~4

Busch Light Boomers 3~7

Yellowstone Club 3~8

The Rubes 2~5

Big Sky Ballers 1~8

Choppers 0~8

Mooseketeers 0~9

Heading into the homestretch of the Big Sky Coed Softball League regular season, only one team remains undefeated: the LPC Golden Goats. The Goats narrowly avoided losing to the Westfork Wildcats in a game that was tied in the seventh inning and could have gone either way. Strong infield play helped them secure a narrow victory.

According to “Queen Jean” Palmer, one of the most memorable games in the last few seasons was played between the Cinema Bear and the powerhouse Huckers. Down 2-7 in the seventh inning, the Cinema Bears rallied back tying the game 7-7, before Tony Lawrence (pictured above) took matters into his own hands and hit a walk-off home run that surprisingly got out of the park before he could get around the bases.

