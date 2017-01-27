BIG SKY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Ophir Elementary and Middle schools, as well as Lone Peak High School, encourage community members and businesses to come together and participate in the Great Kindness Challenge taking place from Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, Feb. 3.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a positive, proactive bullying prevention initiative, reaching millions of students at the end of January every year. Local events and activities to help support a safe and caring school environment include Kindness Stations, school-wide service projects, a global service project, Spirit Days, and more. Students receive a 50-item kindness checklist and do as many kind acts as possible.

In addition to school-based activities, Big Sky businesses have also been challenged to offer something special for the week.

In order to create a consistent, positive message throughout the school and community, Ophir Elementary is inviting local businesses, parents, and community members to meet in front of the school to form a Kindness Tunnel as students arrive at school at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Attendees can then join students and staff for a kick off pep rally with motivational cheers and high-energy activities from 8:45-9:00 a.m.

“This national program is a terrific way to give a hands-on experience to our students learning about caring, empathy, and tolerance in the month of January through our International Baccalaureate program,” said Ophir Elementary School Counselor Jackie Clawson. “The challenge also matches perfectly with the American School Counselors Association’s ongoing efforts to meet the social and emotional needs of the whole child.”

The Great Kindness Challenge was created by Kids for Peace to provide schools with a tool for creating a positive school environment. In 2016, more than 5 million students participated, performing over 250 million acts of kindness worldwide.

For more information on the program visit greatkindnesschallenge.org. To learn how to get involved locally, contact Jackie Clawson at (406) 995-4281 or jclawson@bssd72.org.