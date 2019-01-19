Big Sky Town Series Jan. 16 race results

Get your boots, call the girl, dress the dude- let’s dance! On select Wednesday’s this winter at Buck’s T-4 join us for a night of fun! We will start with the basics, tune-up your skills and teach a few new moves of the most popular western dances followed by an Open Swing Dance.

Show off your girl on the best dance floor in Montana!

If swing isn’t your thing our DJ will drop the beat to today’s pulse of pop to end the evening. Let’s leave it all out on the dance floor this winter at Buck’s Bonafide Dance Hall!

7pm Meet-up / Social / Dance lessons

Professional instruction focused on connection, styling and fun patterns to add to your repertoire, with occasional guest instruction.

Country Swing

Line Dances

2-Step

8pm Open Swing/Country Dance

Sometimes you got to kick a little. Twirl, spin, laugh and leave it all out on the dance floor.

9:45pm DJ Kelso Drops the Beat

If swing isn’t your thing, let’s drop the beat and get Buckwild to the current pulse of Pop music.

$10 Cover

https://www.facebook.com/events/729167564135201/