Big Sky Town Series Jan. 16 race results

2 days ago

Big Sky Resort, in partnership with Outlaw Partners (publisher of EBS), hosted the first of seven Big Sky Town Series race days on Jan. 16. Locals and businesses assembled teams of four to six racers to go toe to toe on the resort’s NASTAR course to determine Big Sky’s fastest bunch.

Place    Team                                                          Score                            Rank

  1. Ambulance Chasers – DBC Law                 16.345                         1
  2. Big Sky Mountain Sports                            16.163                         2
  3. Big Sky Sotheby`s                                       13.693                         3
  4. Alpine Water                                               13.617                         4
  5. Lone Mountain Legends                            11.210                         5
  6. VerMontanans                                             10.760                         6
  7. Lone Mtn. Sports                                         10.565                         7
  8. Scissorbill`s                                                  6.735                           8
  9. Outlaw Rippers                                            2.447                           9
  10. L & K Flyers                                               1.883                           10          

The next two races will take place Jan. 23 and 30 at Big Sky Resort.

