Sports
Big Sky Town Series Jan. 16 race results
Big Sky Resort, in partnership with Outlaw Partners (publisher of EBS), hosted the first of seven Big Sky Town Series race days on Jan. 16. Locals and businesses assembled teams of four to six racers to go toe to toe on the resort’s NASTAR course to determine Big Sky’s fastest bunch.
Place Team Score Rank
- Ambulance Chasers – DBC Law 16.345 1
- Big Sky Mountain Sports 16.163 2
- Big Sky Sotheby`s 13.693 3
- Alpine Water 13.617 4
- Lone Mountain Legends 11.210 5
- VerMontanans 10.760 6
- Lone Mtn. Sports 10.565 7
- Scissorbill`s 6.735 8
- Outlaw Rippers 2.447 9
- L & K Flyers 1.883 10
The next two races will take place Jan. 23 and 30 at Big Sky Resort.
