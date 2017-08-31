EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Owners Association’s 45th annual meeting will take place Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. in Big Sky Resort’s Summit Hotel.

The BSOA is Big Sky’s oldest and largest homeowners association with 1,900 members who own 2,300 properties. BSOA Communications and Events Coordinator Paula Alexander said she expects between 220 and 250 people will attend the meeting.

Members of BSOA should have already received a nomination packet to vote on open positions within the organization and an amendment to the bylaws, but they can vote at the meeting if they choose, Alexander said.

Four seats are open on the BSOA’s board of directors, with four people running for the three-year appointment, Alexander said.

There are two open seats on Big Sky’s Architectural Committee, and two names are on the ballot. BSAC is a volunteer-run board with seven members who work with BSOA support staff to ensure compliance with design regulations and subdivision covenants.

After some controversial back-and-forth with the board and members about whose names would appear on the ballot, there are just two nominees for those positions, Kate Scott and Gary Walton.

Members also have the opportunity to vote on a bylaw regarding term limits. A vote in favor of amending the re-stated bylaw will reinstate a term limit, allowing board members to serve for no more than three terms.

The meeting will include a number of presentations from other local entities, including Big Sky Resort, the Big Sky Water and Sewer District, Big Sky Community Organization and Town Center Project Manager Ryan Hamilton.

Following the meeting, there will be live music by the Lone Mountain Trio.