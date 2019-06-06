Connect with us

Entertainment

Biologists update Montana fish guide with new app

Published

3 hours ago

on

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOZEMAN — Biologists have updated a decades-old guide to fish in Montana by creating an app to help people identity species.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported last week that High Country Apps developed the Fishes of Montana app in collaboration with biologists at Montana State University and state Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The app that launches this month includes photos and descriptions of the state’s more than 90 fish species as well as distribution maps.

University professor Chris Guy says they wanted to digitize the book of the same name in a mobile-friendly form to make the guide more available.

The app also lists 10 species that biologists don’t want in the state.

Guy says officials are trying to use app as a tool to prevent the spread of these invasive species.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

june, 2019

Filter Events

07jun4:00 pm6:00 pmCamp Big Sky Open House4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Big Sky Community Park

08jun10:00 am1:00 pmHarbor's Hero Run 201910:00 am - 1:00 pm Aspen Leaf Dr, Big Sky, MT 59716, United States

21jun(jun 21)9:00 am23(jun 23)11:59 pmKids Adventure Games9:00 am - 11:59 pm (23) Big Sky Resort

28jun(jun 28)4:00 pm30(jun 30)10:00 pm2019 Gallatin River Festival4:00 pm - 10:00 pm (30) Big Sky Town Center

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X