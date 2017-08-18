Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband is one of three notable bluegrass ensembles performing at Bozeman’s historic Ellen Theatre between Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ELLEN THEATRE

THE ELLEN THEATRE

The All-Star Acoustic Jam Band takes The Ellen Stage on Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring the talents of Darol Anger, Emy Phelps, Andy Reiner, Joy Adams and others. Anger, a seasoned fiddler, composer, producer and educator, is at home in a number of musical genres and has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous groundbreaking ensembles. Today, Anger can be heard in the theme song for NPR’s “Car Talk,” along with Earl Scruggs, David Grisman and Tony Rice.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand perform. The bluegrass ensemble’s explosive, dynamic sound has been described as a mix between Dave Matthews Band and the Dixie Chicks, minus the politics. Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand play an array of instruments that include the fiddle, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, bass guitar, string bass, banjo and bouzouki. Billboard Magazine has declared that “these electrifying performers entertain at the highest level.”

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band returns to The Ellen on Saturday, Aug. 26. Dubbed “brilliant” by Elton John, the Grammy-winning Jorgenson is known for his blistering licks on guitar and mandolin. Jorgenson’s successful career includes co-founding The Desert Rose Band and collaborating with numerous musical luminaries including Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti, Billy Joel, Barbra Streisand and Earl Scruggs.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m., with the lobby and bar opening one hour prior to show time. Tickets are available online at theellentheatre.com or at the box office. For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone, call (406) 585-5885.