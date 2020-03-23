Boom in fly fishing, outdoor recreation due to COVID-19

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 3/23/20

Local anglers are seeing atypical numbers of people fly fishing on area rivers and streams, according to KPAX. The reasons, amid calls COVID-19-related social distancing, are plain to see—Connecting with nature offers an ease of isolation and a sense of solace during these uncertain times. “There’s no better way to social distance yourself than fly fishing,” said Jared Arnold, a local guide from Bozeman. “Listening to the stream, possibly catching a fish, the wildlife that Montana offers, it’s a great way to break up the monotony of being at home.” Arnold and others are noticing not only an uptick in people hoping to land a trout or two, but also in other types of recreationists seeking fresh air and sunshine. “Normally this time of year you might see two or three other guys out,” Arnold added. “But it’s pretty busy: a lot of hikers, people walking their dogs, other fishermen. People are definitely getting out and about.” They might just be on to something.