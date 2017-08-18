Last year the Gallatin Valley Land Trust NextGen Advisory Board hosted the inaugural NextGen Pedal Parade, a biking costume competition challenging riders to visit trail stops around Bozeman for a chance to win a prize. This year’s event is slated for Aug. 24. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN VALLEY LAND TRUST

EBS STAFF

The Gallatin Valley Land Trust NextGen Advisory Board, a group of young professionals dedicated to protecting the region’s open spaces, wants to get goofy. The board invites those with a passion for trails and outdoors to don your best costume and decorate your bike for the second annual Pedal Parade Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can meet at the GVLT parking lot at 212 South Wallace Avenue and travel in groups to designated trail stops around Bozeman for chances to win prizes. NextGen members have set up six stations that participants are challenged to visit within one hour. Each location will award one raffle ticket to cyclists, with an additional raffle ticket going to those who successfully complete a given activity or answer a trivia question. There are bonus stops farther from town that award an extra ticket for biking fast and far.

Upon arrival back at the GVLT parking lot, participants can use their raffle tickets for a chance to win a number of prizes, including a one night stay at Element Hotel, a $500 Sitka Gear gift card, a pair of Simms Fishing waders, three hours of business legal services from Kristin Bailey Law, a pair of Oboz Footwear shoes, a Rocky Mountain Toy Company kids package, or a Mystery Ranch backpack. Food and beer will also be available for purchase.

This event is kid and family friendly, with multiple trail stations close enough to the base camp for little tykes to reach within the time limit. Children can drop their earned tickets into the bucket for a special kids’ raffle prize.

A trophy will be awarded for the best costume and decorated bike. The sillier the better, the advisory board says—you’ll be in good company.

GVLT is a Bozeman-based non-profit that works to conserve our region’s open spaces and access to trails. In order to better connect with the community, GVLT adopted the NextGen Advisory Board in May 2016, bringing young professionals onboard to help with outreach and fundraising. The board also helps GVLT to look to the future and understand the needs of the growing community.

To learn more about the NextGen Pedal Parade visit gvlt.org/events/nextgen-pedal-parade.