Bozeman Craft Beer Week kicks off May 5 and features a week's worth of celebratory beer-centric events at various venues around town. PHOTO BY STEPHANIE MILLER

Cross-brewery collaboration beer released

FERMENTANA

Bozeman Craft Beer Week, a celebration of craft beer, open space and trails, will take place from Saturday, May 5, through Saturday, May 12, at multiple venues around town.

To commemorate the week, 10 local breweries have come together to create a special collaboration beer they’ve dubbed Gallatin Valley Lager. Brewed with locally-grown malt from Bridger Malt House and hops from Crooked Yard Hops, the beer is a refreshing, crisp Montana pale lager with a citrusy hop aroma.

The collaboration lager will be available on tap and in cans at Bozeman Brewing Company, the host brewery for the beer project, and at sponsor businesses and retailers from late April through the end of Craft Beer Week.

Proceeds from events throughout the week, and from the sale of the collaboration beer, will be donated to Gallatin Valley Land Trust to support their mission of protecting open space and creating trails across the community.

Craft Beer Week begins with a kickoff party at Sidewinders American Grill on Saturday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Starting earlier that day and throughout the rest of the week are 27 events that include home-brewing lessons, “beer-lympics,” a Hop Hole tournament, food- and beer-pairing meals, a “beer’d and mustache” contest, a stein-holding competition, live music, beer trivia, kombucha and cider tastings, and much more.

The celebration culminates with the Spring Brewers’ Rendezvous, hosted by Montana Brewers Association at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, May 11.

The week-long party winds down on Saturday, May 12, with a yoga and meditation class-followed by beers of course-and a people’s choice awards ceremony later that day at 4 p.m.

To assist beer lovers on their week of beer- and brewery-related fun, Fermentana has created an official Bozeman Craft Beer Week Passport. The pocket-sized guide contains a full schedule of events, special discounts and its purchase serves as entry into the Bozeman Craft Beer Week Giveaway which boasts more than $2,000 worth of prizes.

Passports are available for purchase at Sidewinders American Grill, MAP Brewing, Dee-O-Gee, and online at bozemancraftbeerweek.com, where you can also view a complete schedule of events.