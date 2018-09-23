John Belushi and Gilda Radner in “Love, Gilda,” a documentary about the comedienne’s life comprised of interviews, personal writings and home movies. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGNOLIA PICTURES

Season opens with Gilda Radner documentary Sept. 19

EBS STAFF

The Bozeman Film Society, originally known as the Bozeman Film Festival, celebrates its 40th anniversary this fall, featuring a full line-up of independent film screenings at the historic Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman.

Special 40th anniversary events will take place throughout the year and will include ticket giveaways, BFS Sponsor promotions, and fun pre-film events. The new season officially kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Ellen with “Love, Gilda” and special giveaways from film society sponsors.

In “Love, Gilda,” comedienne Gilda Radner reflects on her life and career through never-before-seen footage from her video diary, home movies, personal photos, journal, letters, and audio tapes that she recorded during her last two years of life.

Through interviews and audio featuring Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, Paul Shaffer and Martin Short; and diary passages read by modern-day comedians Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong that were inspired by Radner, “Love, Gilda” opens up a unique window into the honest and whimsical world of a beloved performer whose greatest role was sharing her own story.

Founded in 1978 and one of Gallatin Valley’s longest running art non-profits, Bozeman Film Society maintains its long-standing mission to open a window from small-town Bozeman into the worldwide culture of ideas, conversations, art, and perspectives through the power of independent film. From its humble beginnings, the organization now screens up to 35 first-run films in downtown Bozeman each season, focusing on those that are highly acclaimed, but not typically screened at the large multiplex in Bozeman.

The also augment many of the screenings with special guests in the film industry, and experts on film subject matter, among them actors Bill Pullman, Michael Keaton, and Lily Gladstone; directors Marni Zelnic, Jacob Young and Jared Moshe; celebrity chef Tom Collichio, paleontologist Jack Horner, science writer David Quammen, producer Patrick Markey; the Bozeman Jazz Collective, and others.

“As an independent film society, we are able to collaborate with individuals and area groups to add that extra ‘wow’ factor to our showings,” says Bozeman Film Society Executive Director Lisa McGrory. “Unlike a multiplex movie theater, our audience develops personal connections with each other, sharing a passion for the kind of programming that the Bozeman Film Society offers. Our film screenings are a vibrant gathering of friends and acquaintances, as well as a way to share important ideas and causes with our community.”

Most Bozeman Film Society screenings take place at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, with some films also shown at the Rialto, and on occasion, at the Emerson’s Crawford Theatre.

Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for more information.