Wednesday, June 13 @ The Ellen Theatre

7:30 p.m. “The Leisure Seekers”

A runaway couple goes on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call the Leisure Seeker in this film starring Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and two-time Golden Globe-winner Donald Sutherland. Traveling from Boston to the Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West, Florida, they recapture their passion for life and their love for each other on a road trip of surprises and revelation.

Wednesday, June 20 @ The Ellen

7:30 p.m. “Andy Irons: Kissed by God”

Teton Gravity Research partners with BFS to present “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” a film about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons. Struggling with the same demons that millions of people battle worldwide, this is not a film about surfing, but about a person who lived life to its fullest at the top of his industry while facing insurmountable internal challenges. This screening features a special introduction and a Q&A with area experts in the field of opioid addiction and bipolar disorder.

Sunday, June 24 @ The Rialto

7:30 p.m. “Isle of Dogs”

In Wes Anderson’s acclaimed new animated comedy, an outbreak of canine flu in Japan leads all dogs to be banished to an island. The outcasts soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives at the colony to find his beloved pet. The all-star voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig and Yoko Ono.

