This September, the Bozeman Film Society kicks off its 39th season with three highly acclaimed independent films. On Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m., the New York Times Critics’ Pick “Maudie” will screen at The Ellen Theatre. Based on a true story, the film is the story of an unlikely romance. The reclusive Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) to be his housekeeper. Bright-eyed but hunched with crippled hands, Maudie yearns to be independent and to live away from her protective family. She also yearns to create art. Unexpectedly, Everett finds himself falling in love. The film charts Everett’s efforts to avoid being hurt, Maudie’s deep and abiding love for this difficult man, and her surprising rise to fame as a folk painter. Directed by Aisling Walsh, the cast of “Maudie”—especially Sally Hawkins in the title role—breathes depths into a story that only skims the surface of a fascinating life and talent.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, BFS presents an exclusive one-night only screening of “May it Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers,” winner of the 2017 South by Southwest audience award. Filmed by longtime fans Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio over the course of more than two years, “May it Last” is an intimate portrait of the popular North Carolina band. The film follows the rise of The Avett Brothers over a decade and a half time span, while chronicling their present-day collaboration with famed producer Rick Rubin on the multi-Grammy nominated album “True Sadness.” With the recording process as a back-drop, the film depicts a lifelong bond and unique creative partnership, as the band members experience marriage, divorce, parenthood, illness, and the challenges of the music business. More than just a music documentary, “May it Last” is a meditation on family, love, and the passage of time. Not Rated, the documentary runs 105 minutes.



Both films screen at The Ellen Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit theellentheatre.com or call (406) 585-5885. Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for more information.