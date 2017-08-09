Actress Salma Hayek has received praise for her starring role in “Beatriz at Dinner,” a new release screening at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

On Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. the Bozeman Film Society presents a screening of the critically acclaimed new release “Beatriz at Dinner” at The Ellen Theatre.

Starring Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner” is a social commentary about a Los Angeles massage therapist and holistic healer who drives to the seaside mansion of her client, Cathy. When her old Volkswagen breaks down, she receives an invitation from Cathy to stay for a seemingly innocuous business dinner. What ensues is an awkward evening that only gets weirder when Beatriz, emboldened by several glasses of wine, confronts the assembled guests with their unexamined privilege—in particular the aptly named Strutt, played by John Lithgow, and his predatory pursuit of wealth and comfort.

Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers said that “Salma Hayek gives the performance of her career in this stealth weapon of a comedy from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White.” Rated R, the film runs 83 minutes.

Tickets are available online at thellentheatre.com, or in person at the box office located at 117 W. Main St. in Bozeman. The Ellen Theatre lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. for concession and bar. Seating begins at 7 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.