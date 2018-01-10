The Bozeman Symphony celebrates 50 years with a gala celebration at the Emerson on Saturday, Jan. 13. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN SYMPHONY SOCIETY

BOZEMAN SYMPHONY SOCIETY

The Bozeman Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Choir will celebrate 50 years of symphonic performance on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the celebration will include a five-course meal provided by chef Daniel Wendell of The Food Studio, accompanied by fine wines, music, a live and silent auction, all in support of sustaining another 50 years of the Bozeman Symphony’s presence in the community.

Established in 1968, the Bozeman Symphony presents a repertoire of symphonic and choral music performed for residents of south-central Montana. Under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Matthew Savery, the Bozeman Symphony has experienced steady growth over the last 20 years.

In addition to providing a wide variety of orchestral programming, the Bozeman Symphony supports Far Afield, a community outreach program; donates a sizeable number of tickets to local nonprofits, awards scholarships to promising young musicians, and provides employment and engagement opportunities for over 300 people. While significantly established, the Bozeman Symphony is dependent upon maintaining a skilled and motivated orchestra and choir whose members bring symphonic music to life.

For tickets, call (406) 585-9774, visit bozemansymphony.org, or stop by the Bozeman Symphony office located at 1001 W. Oak St., Suite 110.